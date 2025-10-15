11,523 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

