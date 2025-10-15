QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 580,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,730% from the average daily volume of 31,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.
About QMC Quantum Minerals
QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.
