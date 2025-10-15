Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.