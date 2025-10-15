Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

DIS stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

