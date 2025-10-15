NorthRock Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $198,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,869,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after buying an additional 384,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,906,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Republic Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.10.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

