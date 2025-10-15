TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,559 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $85,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

