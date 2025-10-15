Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.67.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

