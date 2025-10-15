Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.0%

JUNM opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million and a PE ratio of 24.32.

Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

