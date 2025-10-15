Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

