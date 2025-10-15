Courier Capital LLC Sells 824 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

