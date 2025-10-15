Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $50,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

