Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after buying an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after buying an additional 451,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after buying an additional 252,056 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $513.82 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

