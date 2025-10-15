Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.