Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ABT opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

