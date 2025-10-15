Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $473,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $525.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.00 and a 200 day moving average of $448.20. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

