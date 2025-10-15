Courier Capital LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $166.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 152,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $22,702,206.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,535.78. The trade was a 99.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,557,418 shares of company stock worth $643,788,249. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

