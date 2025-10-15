Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $387.72 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $385.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.