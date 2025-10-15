Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $16,995,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

