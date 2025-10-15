Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $462.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.