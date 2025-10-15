Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

