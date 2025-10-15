Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 2,934 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Chubb stock opened at $284.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

