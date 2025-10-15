Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $388,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

