Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies comprises 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

