Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,893 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $877,203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,063,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,930,000 after buying an additional 230,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.