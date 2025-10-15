RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,736 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.03.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
