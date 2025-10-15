Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $388.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

