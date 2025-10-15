Aries Wealth Management Sells 2,666 Shares of Verastem, Inc. $VSTM

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Verastem were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verastem by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verastem by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verastem by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,496.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $96,552. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VSTM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Verastem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTM

Verastem Stock Down 3.1%

Verastem stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.