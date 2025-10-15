Analyzing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 6.51% 9.39% 6.86% Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 1 1 7 1 2.80 Astrana Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus price target of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $1.15 billion 1.83 $73.60 million $4.53 25.28 Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.82 $43.15 million $0.51 58.14

Addus HomeCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrana Health. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Astrana Health on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare



Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Astrana Health



Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

