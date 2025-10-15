Granite Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 316 Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,089,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $736.75 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.