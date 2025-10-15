Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.