Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 186,198 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

