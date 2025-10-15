Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

