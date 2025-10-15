Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $452,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 188.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.89. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $13.19.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

