Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

