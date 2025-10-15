Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.85.

Southern Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

