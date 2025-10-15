Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,117,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

