AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 9,969 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Relx were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Relx by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Relx by 103.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 225,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 202,509 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Relx by 304.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 182,673 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.