Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Position Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,373 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $8,541,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

