Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,488 shares of company stock worth $14,917,151. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

