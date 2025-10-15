QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. QuidelOrtho's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

