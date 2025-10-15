Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

