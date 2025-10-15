Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for approximately 10.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in GoDaddy by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,203 shares of company stock worth $4,031,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

