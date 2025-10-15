Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thor Industries by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the RV manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

