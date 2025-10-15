First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

