Davidson Trust Co. Sells 188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.