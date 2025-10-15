Davidson Trust Co. Sells 383 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.85.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.