Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.4% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 12,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 269,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

