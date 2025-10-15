Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up 3.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,193.50. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,690. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

