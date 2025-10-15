Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

SYLD stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $979.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4917 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

