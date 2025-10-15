Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Douglas Elliman comprises 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36.3% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 786,279 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.0% in the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 31.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOUG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Elliman presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DOUG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $272.78 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

